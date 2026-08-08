Nearly 4,000 Specialist Doctors Have Left Sri Lanka in Five Years, Parliament Hears

Sri Lanka's healthcare sector has suffered a significant brain drain over the past five years, with nearly 4,000 specialist doctors departing the country between 2020 and 2025, Parliament was informed this week.

Alarming Figures Revealed in Parliament

Deputy Health Minister Hansaka Wijemuni disclosed to Parliament that a total of 3,791 specialist doctors left Sri Lanka during the five-year period spanning 2020 to 2025. The revelation has intensified growing concerns over the sustainability of the country's public health system, which has long relied on a network of trained specialists to serve millions of Sri Lankans.

A Crisis Years in the Making

The exodus of medical professionals is not an entirely new phenomenon in Sri Lanka, but the scale of departures recorded over this period is striking. The country's economic crisis, which reached its peak around 2022, is widely believed to have accelerated the trend, pushing many highly qualified doctors to seek better opportunities and living conditions abroad.

Specialist doctors — who include surgeons, physicians, gynaecologists, cardiologists, and other trained experts — take years and considerable public investment to produce. Their departure places enormous pressure on an already stretched public health infrastructure, particularly in rural and provincial hospitals that depend heavily on government-employed specialists.

Implications for Public Healthcare

Health sector observers and trade unions have repeatedly warned that the loss of specialist medical personnel could lead to longer waiting times, reduced quality of care, and increased burden on the doctors who remain. Key concerns include:

Shortages of specialist care in provincial and rural hospitals

Increased workload on remaining medical staff

Delays in critical surgeries and specialist consultations

Potential long-term deterioration in public health outcomes

Calls for Urgent Action

The disclosure of these figures in Parliament underscores the urgency of addressing the conditions that are driving Sri Lanka's best-trained medical professionals overseas.

Authorities face the difficult challenge of retaining skilled doctors within the public sector while competing against significantly higher salaries and better working conditions offered in countries such as the United Kingdom, Australia, and the Maldives — all of which have actively recruited Sri Lankan medical professionals in recent years.

The government has yet to outline a comprehensive retention strategy in response to the figures presented by the Deputy Health Minister, and the matter is expected to draw further debate in Parliament in the weeks ahead.

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