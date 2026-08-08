Pioneering Sri Lankan Communication Scholar Professor Wimal Dissanayake Dies at 86

Professor Wimal Dissanayake, widely regarded as a towering figure in the field of mass communication and a trailblazer in Asian communication theory, has passed away in Hawaii at the age of 86.

A Life Dedicated to Scholarship

Born on September 6, 1939, in Kurunegala, Professor Dissanayake holds a distinguished place in Sri Lanka's academic history as the country's first professor of mass communication. His early education took him to Trinity College in Kandy, one of Sri Lanka's most prestigious schools, where the foundations of his remarkable intellectual journey were laid.

A Pioneer in Asian Communication Theory

Throughout his distinguished career, Professor Dissanayake made an indelible mark on the global academic landscape, particularly through his pioneering contributions to Asian communication theory. He was instrumental in elevating Asian perspectives within a field long dominated by Western scholarly frameworks, earning him recognition and respect from academic communities around the world.

Legacy That Endures

Professor Dissanayake's passing marks the end of an era for Sri Lankan academia. His work not only shaped the study of mass communication within the country but also left a lasting imprint on international scholarship. He is remembered as an intellectual giant whose contributions will continue to inspire future generations of communication scholars both in Sri Lanka and across Asia.

The academic community in Sri Lanka and beyond mourns the loss of a visionary thinker whose life's work bridged cultures and expanded the boundaries of human understanding in the field of communication.