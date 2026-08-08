Fourteen Factory Workers Rushed to Hospital After Van Plunges Off Cliff Edge in Bulathsinhala

At least fourteen factory workers were admitted to hospital on Wednesday morning after the van carrying them veered off a road and plummeted down a steep precipice in the Udugalakanda, Amaragedara area of Bulathsinhala.

The group of workers had been travelling from Udugalakanda when the vehicle left the road and plunged over the edge, leaving multiple occupants injured and requiring immediate medical attention.

Workers Transported to Safety Following Incident

Emergency services responded to the scene following the accident, and all fourteen injured workers were subsequently transferred to a nearby medical facility for treatment. The extent of their injuries has not been fully detailed, though the circumstances of the crash prompted swift intervention by authorities.

The Bulathsinhala area, situated within the Kalutara District, features hilly and winding terrain, conditions that can present significant challenges for drivers, particularly those operating larger passenger vehicles along narrow mountain roads.

Investigations Underway

Police are reported to have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident, including whether road conditions, mechanical failure, or driver error may have contributed to the tragedy.

Accidents involving workers being transported to and from factory sites in Sri Lanka's rural and semi-urban areas have raised ongoing concerns about vehicle roadworthiness and passenger safety standards.

Further updates on the condition of the hospitalised workers and the findings of the investigation are expected to be released by authorities in the coming days.