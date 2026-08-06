Sri Lanka Police Clarify Rules on Learner Drivers Using Expressways

Sri Lanka Police have issued a public reminder clarifying the regulations surrounding learner drivers and their access to the country's expressway network, urging motorists to familiarise themselves with the rules before taking to high-speed roads.

Learner Drivers Prohibited on Expressways

According to Police, vehicles displaying the 'L' (Learner) plate or those being operated by individuals holding only a learner permit are not permitted to use expressways in Sri Lanka. The reminder comes as authorities seek to reinforce road safety standards and reduce the risk of accidents on high-speed corridors.

Expressways, by their very nature, demand a higher level of driving competence and confidence. Authorities stress that learner drivers, still in the process of developing essential skills, pose a potential safety risk to themselves and other road users when driving at expressway speeds.

Why the Reminder Now?

The Police reminder appears aimed at addressing growing public confusion over the matter, particularly as Sri Lanka continues to expand its expressway network and more motorists seek to use these roads for long-distance travel. Enforcement of this regulation remains an important aspect of maintaining safety standards across the network.

Key Points for Motorists to Remember

Vehicles displaying 'L' plates are not allowed on expressways under any circumstances.

Learner permit holders are prohibited from driving on expressways regardless of whether a supervising driver is present in the vehicle.

Only holders of a valid driving licence are authorised to operate a vehicle on expressways.

A Call for Responsible Driving

Police have urged the public to take these regulations seriously and to ensure that learner drivers under their supervision are not taken onto expressways during the learning process. Designated practice areas and regular roads remain the appropriate environments for building the skills necessary before obtaining a full licence.

Authorities further reminded the public that violations of expressway regulations can result in penalties, and that road safety is a shared responsibility among all users of Sri Lanka's road network.