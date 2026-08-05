Sri Lanka's Shadow Economy: How Organised Crime Networks Exploit the Island's Legitimate Export Trade

A Hidden Empire Behind Legitimate Trade

Sri Lanka's official trade figures for 2024 paint a picture of a modest but active export economy. Customs records indicate the island exported approximately US$ 41 million worth of goods to Thailand alone — cinnamon, coconut products, rubber, and various manufactured items — positioning Thailand as the 47th largest destination for Sri Lankan exports. On the surface, these numbers appear unremarkable. But behind some of these shipments, investigators and financial analysts warn, lies a far more troubling story.

Cinnamon as Cover

Sri Lanka is the world's foremost producer of true cinnamon, a spice that commands premium prices on international markets and carries the island's identity in global trade. Yet this prestigious commodity has, according to investigators examining the country's shadow financial networks, been exploited as a vehicle for illicit money flows. Exporters operating within — and sometimes beneath — the formal economy have allegedly used legitimate cinnamon shipments to disguise transactions that serve organised criminal enterprises.

The Economic Cost of Organised Crime

The consequences of such financial manipulation extend well beyond the individuals involved. When criminal networks embed themselves within legitimate export industries, the broader Sri Lankan economy suffers in several compounding ways:

Tax revenues are systematically eroded as actual transaction values are misrepresented to authorities.

Honest exporters face unfair competition from those who operate with the financial backing of illicit funds.

Sri Lanka's international reputation as a trading partner comes under scrutiny, potentially affecting foreign investment and trade agreements.

Foreign exchange earnings — critical to the country's ongoing economic recovery — are diverted away from the formal banking system.

A Pattern Across Multiple Sectors

Cinnamon is far from the only sector implicated. Analysts tracking Sri Lanka's invisible financial empire have noted similar patterns across coconut product exports and certain manufactured goods categories. The method typically involves over- or under-invoicing of shipments, with the difference in value cycled through informal financial networks that span multiple jurisdictions across South and Southeast Asia.

Organised crime does not thrive in darkness alone — it thrives by hiding in plain sight, wrapped in the paperwork of entirely legal businesses.

Institutional Weaknesses That Enable the Problem

Experts point to several structural vulnerabilities within Sri Lanka's regulatory framework that allow these practices to persist. Customs verification capacity remains stretched, with officials often unable to conduct thorough due diligence on the volume of export documentation processed daily. Meanwhile, anti-money laundering legislation, though strengthened in recent years under pressure from international financial watchdogs, is inconsistently enforced at the operational level.

The Financial Intelligence Unit and the Sri Lanka Customs Department have both signalled awareness of these challenges, but meaningful inter-agency coordination has historically been slow to translate into prosecutions or asset recoveries of significant scale.

The Road Ahead

Addressing Sri Lanka's organised financial crime problem will require more than isolated enforcement actions. Analysts argue that a sustainable solution demands a multi-pronged approach — strengthening customs intelligence capabilities, digitising and cross-referencing export documentation in real time, and fostering deeper cooperation with counterpart agencies in destination countries such as Thailand.

There is also a pressing need for greater private sector accountability. Industry associations representing exporters of cinnamon and other key commodities are increasingly being called upon to establish and enforce internal compliance standards that make it harder for criminal elements to exploit their supply chains.

For a nation still navigating the aftermath of its worst economic crisis in modern history, the stakes could not be higher. Every dollar lost to shadow networks is a dollar that does not reach Sri Lanka's foreign reserves, its state coffers, or the pockets of the farmers and workers who form the backbone of its export industries.