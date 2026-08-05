SJB's Ajith Perera Calls for Full Supreme Court Bench to Scrutinise Retirement Age Bill

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Parliamentarian Ajith Perera has urged the Chief Justice to convene a full 11-member Supreme Court bench to review the proposed legislation concerning the retirement age, intensifying scrutiny over the controversial Bill.

A Call for Maximum Judicial Oversight

Speaking on Wednesday (4), MP Ajith Perera formally appealed to the Chief Justice, requesting that the Supreme Court's full complement of 11 judges be assembled to deliberate on the retirement age Bill. The SJB legislator's appeal signals growing opposition concern that a matter of such national significance warrants the highest possible level of judicial examination.

Perera's call reflects a broader push by the opposition to ensure the Bill receives rigorous constitutional scrutiny before it advances further through the parliamentary process.

Significance of an 11-Member Bench

Convening a full 11-member Supreme Court bench is considered an exceptional measure, typically reserved for matters of profound constitutional importance. By seeking such a formation, Perera appears to be signalling that the opposition views the retirement age Bill as carrying far-reaching implications for the country's legal and institutional framework.

The move is widely seen as an attempt by the SJB to place additional checks on the legislation, urging the judiciary to apply its fullest authority in assessing the Bill's constitutional validity.

Further developments are expected as the Supreme Court considers the request and the Bill continues to attract political debate across party lines.