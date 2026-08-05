World's Top Judges' Body Urges Sri Lanka to Withdraw Controversial Court Retirement Age Amendment

The International Association of Judges (IAJ), the world's foremost body representing national judges' associations, has called on Sri Lanka's National People's Power (NPP) government to withdraw its proposed constitutional amendment that seeks to extend the retirement age of Supreme Court and Court of Appeal judges.

Global Judicial Body Raises Alarm

The IAJ, which represents judges' associations from across the globe, has voiced serious concerns regarding the proposed amendment, signalling that the international judicial community is closely watching developments in Sri Lanka's judiciary with growing unease.

The organisation's intervention marks a significant moment of international scrutiny directed at the NPP administration's legislative agenda, particularly with respect to the independence and integrity of Sri Lanka's highest courts.

Concerns Over Judicial Independence

The IAJ's appeal centres on fears that the proposed changes could compromise the fundamental principles of judicial independence — a cornerstone of democratic governance and the rule of law. Extending retirement ages through constitutional amendments, critics argue, carries the risk of allowing the executive branch to exert undue influence over the composition of the country's most senior courts.

Such amendments, if passed, could potentially allow the government of the day to retain or remove judges aligned with its interests, raising questions about the separation of powers that underpin Sri Lanka's democratic framework.

Pressure Mounts on NPP Government

The IAJ's call to withdraw the amendment adds to mounting pressure on the NPP government, which has already faced domestic criticism over the proposed constitutional changes. Opposition parties and legal professionals within Sri Lanka have previously raised similar objections, and the international body's involvement now amplifies those concerns on a global stage.

Sri Lanka's legal community will be watching closely to see how the government responds to the IAJ's appeal, particularly given the country's ongoing efforts to strengthen democratic institutions and restore public confidence in the justice system following years of political turbulence.

As of the time of publication, the government had not issued an official response to the IAJ's statement.

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