Amnesty International Demands Urgent Justice for ACF Massacre as Sri Lanka Marks Two Decades of Impunity

Amnesty International has issued a stark warning to Sri Lanka, declaring that justice for the brutal killing of seventeen Action Contre la Faim (ACF) aid workers can no longer be delayed, as the country approaches the twentieth anniversary of one of the most devastating atrocities committed against humanitarian workers during the civil war.

The Massacre That Shocked the World

The killings took place in Muttur, in the Eastern Province, in August 2006, when seventeen local staff members of the French humanitarian organisation Action Contre la Faim — also known as Action Against Hunger — were found shot dead at close range. The victims, all Sri Lankan nationals, had been working to provide clean water and sanitation to communities displaced by the conflict. No one has ever been held accountable for the murders.

The case remains one of the most high-profile unsolved atrocities linked to Sri Lanka's decades-long civil war, and it has become a grim symbol of the broader culture of impunity that human rights organisations say continues to plague the country's post-war accountability landscape.

Amnesty's Call to Action

Amnesty International has urged Sri Lankan authorities to take immediate and concrete steps toward a credible investigation, stressing that the passage of nearly twenty years without justice is not only a failure of the Sri Lankan state but also a profound injustice to the families of the victims who continue to grieve without answers.

Two decades of silence and inaction have compounded the suffering of the families of the seventeen victims. The Sri Lankan government must demonstrate that it is serious about accountability and the rule of law by pursuing justice without further delay.

The international human rights organisation pointed to the persistent lack of transparency in previous investigations, the failure to prosecute any suspects, and the absence of meaningful engagement with the victims' families as evidence of systemic impunity that has defined Sri Lanka's handling of wartime abuses.

A Pattern of Unresolved Wartime Crimes

The ACF massacre does not stand alone. Rights groups have long documented a wide pattern of alleged wartime atrocities in Sri Lanka, many of which remain uninvestigated or subject to proceedings that critics describe as inadequate and lacking independence. Successive governments have faced international pressure to establish credible accountability mechanisms, yet meaningful progress has remained elusive.

Sri Lanka's civil war, which pitted government forces against the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), ended in May 2009. Allegations of serious violations of international humanitarian law were levelled against both sides during the final stages of the conflict, and the United Nations has repeatedly called for independent investigations.

Families Still Waiting

For the families of the seventeen ACF workers, the decades that have passed have brought neither closure nor justice. Amnesty International highlighted the psychological and emotional toll that prolonged impunity inflicts on survivors and relatives, noting that the right to truth is itself a fundamental human right that Sri Lanka is obligated to uphold under international law.

The organisation called on the international community to maintain pressure on Colombo, and urged Sri Lanka's government to cooperate fully with international mechanisms designed to address accountability gaps that domestic institutions have so far failed to bridge.

As the twentieth anniversary of the massacre draws near, Amnesty International's message is unambiguous: the time for delay has long passed, and the families of seventeen innocent humanitarian workers deserve answers, accountability, and justice.

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