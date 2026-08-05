Namal Rajapaksa Warns IGP: Don't Let Politicians Dictate Policing

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) National Organiser and Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa has issued a stern warning to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasuriya, urging him not to align himself with political interests and reminding him of the fate suffered by his predecessors who did so.

A Warning Rooted in History

Speaking publicly, Namal Rajapaksa called on the country's top police officer to remain independent and impartial in the execution of his duties. The SLPP parliamentarian stressed that past IGPs who allowed themselves to be used as instruments of political power ultimately paid a heavy price for doing so, both professionally and personally.

Rajapaksa's remarks carry significant weight at a time when the relationship between the police service and the ruling administration is under close public scrutiny. He appeared to be sending a clear message that no police chief is immune from the consequences of compromising the independence of the institution he leads.

Concerns Over Police Independence

The MP's comments reflect broader concerns within opposition circles about the neutrality of law enforcement in Sri Lanka. Critics have long argued that senior police officials have at various points in the country's history bent to the will of those in political power, undermining public trust in the justice system.

Rajapaksa urged the IGP to remember that those who served politicians rather than the law did not escape accountability in the end.

The call for an independent police service is not new in Sri Lankan political discourse, but coming from a senior opposition figure and member of one of the island's most prominent political families, the remarks are likely to intensify debate around law enforcement governance.

Political Context

Namal Rajapaksa, son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, has been vocal in opposition since the SLPP's electoral setbacks. His latest statement signals that the party intends to keep pressure on the current administration over issues of institutional independence and rule of law.

The IGP has not yet issued a public response to the remarks. Political observers are watching closely to see whether the warning prompts any reaction from either the police leadership or the government.

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