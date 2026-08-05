Transparency International Sri Lanka Sounds Alarm Over Proposed Anti-Corruption Law Changes

Transparency International Sri Lanka (TISL) has voiced serious concerns regarding proposed amendments to the country's Anti-Corruption Act, cautioning that the suggested changes could potentially undermine the integrity of Sri Lanka's anti-corruption framework.

Watchdog Warns of Weakened Oversight

The civil society organisation, which monitors corruption and promotes accountability across public and private sectors, flagged the proposed legislative changes as a cause for considerable concern. TISL warned that if enacted, the amendments could erode the effectiveness of existing anti-corruption mechanisms that are critical to Sri Lanka's governance reform efforts.

The Anti-Corruption Act, which was introduced to strengthen institutional accountability and combat corrupt practices at multiple levels of government and public life, has been regarded as a significant milestone in Sri Lanka's legislative landscape. Any alterations to the law, TISL argues, must be approached with the utmost caution and transparency.

Call for Transparent Legislative Process

TISL has urged lawmakers and relevant authorities to ensure that any proposed amendments undergo thorough public consultation and parliamentary scrutiny before being passed into law. The organisation stressed that changes of this nature must not be rushed through without meaningful engagement with civil society, legal experts, and the broader public.

Amendments to legislation as consequential as the Anti-Corruption Act demand the highest level of transparency and public participation to safeguard the democratic gains Sri Lanka has made in recent years.

The watchdog also emphasised that Sri Lanka's commitments to international anti-corruption conventions and standards must be upheld, and that any domestic legislative changes should remain consistent with those obligations.

Broader Implications for Governance

Anti-corruption advocates have long maintained that robust legal frameworks are essential to rebuilding public trust in state institutions, particularly following Sri Lanka's devastating economic crisis, which many analysts have partly attributed to years of financial mismanagement and corrupt practices.

TISL's intervention comes at a time when public scrutiny of governmental accountability remains exceptionally high, with citizens and civil society groups closely watching legislative developments that could affect transparency and rule of law in the country.

The organisation has called on all stakeholders, including parliament, the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), and relevant ministries, to engage in open dialogue before any amendments are finalised.

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