Zaheer Khan's Stockholm Sports Group Takes Ownership of Jaffna LPL Franchise

Former Indian fast bowling great Zaheer Khan has stepped into Sri Lankan cricket in a significant way, with a Stockholm-based sports ownership group he co-owns acquiring the Jaffna franchise in the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

A High-Profile Acquisition

The move marks a notable development for the LPL, Sri Lanka's premier Twenty20 franchise tournament, as international investor interest continues to grow around the competition. The Jaffna franchise has historically been one of the most competitive sides in the league, and the arrival of a group backed by a cricketing legend of Zaheer Khan's stature is expected to raise its profile considerably.

Zaheer Khan, widely regarded as one of the finest fast bowlers India has ever produced, has transitioned into a prominent role in cricket administration and sports business since retiring from international cricket. His involvement in the Jaffna franchise signals a broader trend of former elite cricketers moving into franchise ownership across the global T20 landscape.

What This Means for the LPL

The acquisition is seen as a strong vote of confidence in the Lanka Premier League as an attractive destination for international sports investment. The league, which features top local and overseas talent, has been working to expand its global footprint and commercial appeal in recent seasons.

The acquiring group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, reflecting the increasingly global nature of cricket franchise investment.

Zaheer Khan serves as a co-owner within the ownership consortium.

The Jaffna franchise represents one of the LPL's most storied teams.

The entry of internationally recognised figures such as Zaheer Khan into LPL ownership is a positive signal for the long-term growth and credibility of Sri Lankan franchise cricket.

For Sri Lankan cricket fans, particularly those in the Northern Province, the news is likely to generate considerable excitement ahead of the upcoming LPL season. Further details regarding the group's plans for the franchise, including any changes to management or player strategy, are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.