Motorcycle-Riding Gunman Targets Dehiwala Bakery Owner in Failed Shooting Attempt

A potentially deadly attack was narrowly averted in Dehiwala after a gunman riding a motorcycle attempted to shoot the owner of a bakery located on Kadawatha Road, only for his weapon to misfire at the critical moment.

Attack Foiled by Weapon Malfunction

The incident, which sent shockwaves through the local community, saw an armed individual approach the bakery on a motorcycle before attempting to discharge his firearm at the establishment's owner. The gun, however, failed to fire, preventing what could have been a fatal outcome.

The bakery owner escaped unharmed as a result of the malfunction, though the brazen nature of the attack has raised serious concerns about targeted violence in the area.

Investigation Underway

Police have launched an investigation into the incident, with authorities working to identify the suspect and establish a possible motive behind the attack. The use of a motorcycle is consistent with tactics commonly employed in targeted shootings, raising questions about whether the attack was premeditated.

Residents in the Dehiwala area have expressed alarm over the incident, calling on law enforcement to act swiftly to ensure the safety of local business owners and the broader community.

Further details are expected to emerge as the police investigation progresses.

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