Korean Culture Festival to Light Up Colombo This August

Colombo is set to experience a vibrant slice of Korean culture later this year, as the Eoullim Sri Lanka K-Culture Festival is confirmed to take place on Saturday, 29 August 2026, at the Bishop's College Auditorium in Colombo.

A Celebration of Korean Culture

The festival, themed "Freshly Baked Peaches," promises to deliver a fresh and immersive Korean cultural experience to Sri Lankan audiences. The event is being organised under the banner of Eoullim Sri Lanka, a platform dedicated to promoting Korean arts, music, and lifestyle within the island.

K-Culture has been steadily gaining popularity across Sri Lanka in recent years, driven largely by the global rise of Korean pop music, drama series, fashion, and cuisine. Events such as this festival offer local enthusiasts and curious newcomers alike a direct and engaging encounter with contemporary Korean culture.

What to Expect

While full details of the programme are yet to be announced, the festival is expected to feature a range of Korean cultural showcases befitting its lively theme. The Bishop's College Auditorium in Colombo serves as a well-suited venue for such a large-scale cultural gathering.

Sri Lanka's growing interest in Korean culture reflects a broader trend seen across South and Southeast Asia, where the Korean Wave — known as Hallyu — has transformed into a mainstream cultural phenomenon with a dedicated and passionate following.

Further details regarding ticketing, performers, and programme schedules are anticipated to be released by the organisers in the coming weeks.

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