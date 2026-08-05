The Shadow Figure: Unravelling the NSC Mystery Man Linked to the Easter Sunday Attacks

A Presidential Commission Born from a Cardinal's Request

On 21 September 2019, President Maithripala Sirisena established a Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) to investigate the devastating Easter Sunday attacks that had shaken Sri Lanka to its core. The commission was placed under the stewardship of Justice Janak de Silva, a sitting Judge of the Supreme Court, lending it both authority and legal gravitas.

The formation of the commission came at the direct request of Archbishop of Colombo, Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith, who had been relentless in his pursuit of accountability following the coordinated bombings that claimed hundreds of innocent lives on 21 April 2019. The Catholic Church's leadership had long insisted that a credible, independent inquiry was the only path toward justice for the victims and their families.

Questions Surrounding the National Security Council

Central to the commission's deliberations has been a figure referred to as the "mystery man" — an individual with alleged connections to the National Security Council (NSC) whose role in the lead-up to the attacks has raised serious and troubling questions among investigators and the Sri Lankan public alike.

The NSC, as the apex body responsible for coordinating national security policy, held critical intelligence briefings in the weeks prior to the bombings. It is within this context that the identity and actions of this unnamed figure have come under intense scrutiny.

Intelligence Failures and Unanswered Questions

The Easter Sunday attacks exposed catastrophic failures in Sri Lanka's intelligence and security apparatus. Prior warnings about potential attacks had reportedly been shared among senior officials, yet the information was never acted upon effectively. The commission has been tasked with determining precisely where the chain of responsibility broke down — and whether any individuals deliberately withheld or ignored those warnings.

The emergence of a shadowy NSC-linked figure adds a deeply unsettling dimension to an already complex investigation. If credible connections between this individual and the plotters are established, it could implicate the very institutions designed to protect Sri Lankan citizens.

The Pursuit of Justice Continues

For the families of the 269 victims killed in the bombings at churches and hotels across the island, the commission represents more than a procedural exercise — it is their primary hope for truth and accountability. Cardinal Ranjith has consistently reminded authorities that justice delayed is justice denied, and that the perpetrators — along with any enablers within the state — must be brought to account.

As the commission continues its work, the identity and role of the alleged NSC mystery man remains one of the most consequential unanswered questions hanging over Sri Lanka's most devastating terrorist attack in its post-war history.