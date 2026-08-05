JVP-NPP Government Accused of Rushing Constitutional Amendment to Extend Judges' Retirement Ages

Sri Lanka's ruling JVP-NPP government is facing sharp criticism over what observers are describing as an unseemly rush to push through a constitutional amendment that would extend the retirement ages of judges — a move widely seen as politically motivated.

A Constitution Under Pressure

Political analysts and legal experts have long cautioned that the intoxication of power can render governments impervious to reason, pushing them toward constitutional manipulation in pursuit of narrow political goals. Critics argue that the current administration is now exhibiting precisely that tendency.

The government has reportedly drafted a constitutional amendment aimed at raising the retirement ages of members of the judiciary. While officials have yet to provide a fully transparent public justification for the urgency, the speed at which the proposal is being advanced has raised serious alarm among those who value judicial independence.

Why the Rush?

The haste surrounding the proposed amendment has prompted questions about the government's true intentions. Constitutional amendments in Sri Lanka require a two-thirds majority in Parliament, making any such move a significant legislative undertaking — one that demands careful deliberation rather than urgency.

Opponents of the measure contend that extending judicial retirement ages at this juncture could allow the executive to influence the composition of the bench in ways that favour the administration, undermining the separation of powers that is fundamental to a functioning democracy.

Concerns Over Judicial Independence

Sri Lanka's judiciary has historically been a cornerstone of constitutional governance, and any attempt to alter its structure through rushed legislative action is viewed by legal scholars as a dangerous precedent. Among the key concerns being raised are:

The lack of broad public or cross-party consultation on the proposed amendment

The potential for the executive to benefit politically from an altered judicial landscape

The risk of eroding public trust in the independence of the courts

The precedent set by using constitutional amendments as tools of political convenience

Power, when left unchecked, has a well-documented history of driving governments to bend the very institutions designed to constrain them.

A Pattern of Governance?

This episode forms part of a broader conversation about how the JVP-NPP administration has been exercising its mandate since coming to power. While the government was elected on a platform of systemic change and good governance, critics argue that moves such as this proposed constitutional amendment suggest a willingness to prioritise political expediency over principled governance.

As Parliament prepares to consider the draft amendment, pressure is mounting on the government to slow down, engage in transparent dialogue with all stakeholders, and ensure that any changes to the Constitution serve the long-term interests of Sri Lanka's democracy — not the short-term interests of the party in power.

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