Hand Grenade Attack Targets Ratmalana Residence — One Detonates, No Casualties Reported

A frightening incident unfolded in the coastal suburb of Ratmalana after two hand grenades were hurled at a private residence on Sri Gnanendra Road, with one of the devices detonating on the premises.

What Happened

Residents in the area were left shaken following the attack, in which two grenades were lobbed at the house. One of the explosive devices went off, causing alarm in the surrounding neighbourhood, while the second grenade failed to detonate. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Scene and Response

Security forces and police personnel were swift to respond to the scene following reports of the explosion. The unexploded grenade was subsequently secured by authorities, and an investigation into the circumstances of the attack has been launched.

Community Concern

The brazen nature of the attack has raised serious concerns among residents of the area, with many questioning the safety of their neighbourhood. Grenade attacks on private properties are regarded as a deeply troubling trend that authorities have been working to suppress across the country.

Police are continuing their investigations into the motive behind the attack and are working to identify and apprehend those responsible. No arrests have been announced at this stage.

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