SEP Slams Police Intimidation Tactics Against Journalist in Sri Lanka

Party Raises Alarm Over Press Freedom as Officer Targets Socialist Reporter

The Socialist Equality Party (SEP) of Sri Lanka has issued a strong condemnation of what it describes as deliberate intimidation by police against a reporter working for the World Socialist Web Site (WSWS), raising serious concerns about the state of press freedom in the country.

The party publicly denounced the conduct of law enforcement officers who allegedly targeted the journalist, characterising the incident as an unacceptable attempt to suppress independent reporting and silence voices critical of the establishment.

A Pattern of Pressure on Independent Media

The SEP argued that the incident is not an isolated episode but rather reflects a broader and troubling pattern of authorities using intimidation as a tool against journalists who report on matters that challenge those in power. The party warned that such behaviour poses a direct threat to democratic freedoms and the public's right to accurate, independent information.

The SEP called on its supporters and the wider public to remain vigilant against what it described as state-sponsored efforts to undermine the work of socialist and progressive journalists operating in Sri Lanka.

Demands for Accountability

In its statement, the SEP demanded that the relevant authorities be held accountable for the actions taken against the WSWS reporter. The party insisted that journalists must be free to carry out their professional duties without fear of harassment, surveillance, or coercion from police or any other arm of the state.

The condemnation comes at a time when media freedom organisations across South Asia have been closely monitoring Sri Lanka's record on protecting journalists, particularly those affiliated with left-wing or alternative news platforms.

The SEP reiterated its commitment to defending the rights of working-class journalists and called for full transparency regarding the circumstances surrounding the alleged intimidation.

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