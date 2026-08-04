Tamil and Muslim Parties Urge President AKD to Prioritise New Constitution and Provincial Council Elections

An alliance representing six Tamil and Muslim political parties met with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake yesterday, presenting a series of key demands including the drafting of a new Constitution and the holding of long-delayed Provincial Council elections.

Key Demands Placed Before the President

Representatives of the multi-party alliance used the meeting to press the President on several pressing political and governance matters. Chief among their requests was the introduction of a new Constitution, alongside a clear commitment to conducting Provincial Council polls, which have been postponed for several years, leaving many communities without elected regional representation.

Criticism of State Institutions

The alliance also took the opportunity to raise concerns regarding the conduct of a number of state bodies. Delegates directed criticism at the Department of Archaeology, the Department of Forest Conservation, and the Mahaweli Authority, indicating that the activities of these institutions have been a source of grievance for communities in the North and East.

Broader Political Significance

The meeting signals a renewed push by minority political parties to engage directly with the Dissanayake administration on issues of devolution and constitutional reform. Provincial Council elections, which are seen by many Tamil and Muslim communities as a vital mechanism for regional self-governance, have remained in limbo for years amid legislative and political obstacles.

The alliance's appeal to President Dissanayake reflects broader expectations among minority communities that his administration will take meaningful steps toward addressing long-standing political grievances, particularly in the Northern and Eastern provinces.