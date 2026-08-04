Colombo–Kandy Highway Reopens Following Rockfall Disruption Near Kadugannawa

The main road connecting Colombo and Kandy has been reopened to traffic following a temporary closure caused by a rockfall in the Ganetenna–Kadugannawa stretch, authorities have confirmed.

Closure Disrupts Key Arterial Route

The affected section, located between Ganetenna and Kadugannawa along one of Sri Lanka's most heavily travelled arterial roads, was shut down after a rockfall rendered the route unsafe for motorists. The closure caused significant inconvenience to commuters, transport operators, and freight vehicles relying on the corridor to travel between the country's commercial capital and the hill capital.

The Colombo–Kandy road is a critical national route, serving thousands of vehicles daily and playing a vital role in connecting the Western and Central Provinces. Any disruption to this road typically has a widespread impact on both passenger travel and the movement of goods.

Road Cleared and Traffic Restored

Relevant authorities moved swiftly to assess the situation and carry out clearance operations following the rockfall. Once the road was declared safe, it was reopened to allow the normal flow of traffic to resume.

Rockfalls along the Kadugannawa pass are not uncommon, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall, owing to the steep and rocky terrain that characterises this mountainous section of the route.

Motorists travelling through the area are advised to remain cautious and observe any traffic management instructions posted by road and police authorities, especially during adverse weather conditions.

Related Video