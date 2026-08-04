SJB Urges Parliament to Form Select Committee to Tackle Sri Lanka's Massive Court Case Backlog

Formal Proposal Submitted to Speaker of Parliament

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has taken a significant step toward addressing Sri Lanka's mounting judicial crisis, formally submitting a proposal to Speaker of Parliament Jagath Wickramaratne calling for the establishment of a Parliamentary Select Committee to tackle the country's alarming backlog of court cases.

Over 1.1 Million Cases Pending

The proposal comes against the backdrop of a staggering 1.1 million cases currently pending across Sri Lanka's court system, a figure that has raised serious concerns about the effectiveness and accessibility of justice for ordinary citizens. The sheer volume of unresolved cases has placed immense strain on the judiciary, leaving thousands of litigants waiting years for resolution.

SJB's Call for Legislative Action

By pushing for a dedicated Select Committee, the SJB aims to bring focused parliamentary attention to what it describes as a deepening crisis within the country's legal framework. The opposition party believes that a structured, cross-party committee would be best positioned to examine the root causes of the backlog and recommend concrete legislative and administrative remedies.

The formation of a Select Committee would allow Parliament to take direct ownership of this issue and work toward meaningful, lasting solutions for the people of Sri Lanka who deserve timely access to justice.

A Growing National Concern

Legal experts and civil society groups have long flagged the case backlog as one of the most pressing challenges facing Sri Lanka's justice system. Delays in hearings and judgments have had far-reaching consequences, particularly for vulnerable communities who rely on the courts to resolve disputes, protect their rights, and seek redress for grievances.

Over 1.1 million cases remain unresolved across Sri Lanka's courts

The SJB has formally submitted a proposal to Speaker Jagath Wickramaratne

The party is requesting the establishment of a Parliamentary Select Committee

The initiative aims to identify solutions to chronic delays in the justice system

Next Steps

It now remains to be seen how the Speaker and the broader Parliament will respond to the SJB's proposal. Should a Select Committee be approved, it would signal a rare moment of institutional focus on judicial reform — an area that observers say has been neglected for far too long. Sri Lankans across the country will be watching closely as Parliament deliberates on this critical matter.