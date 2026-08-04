PUCSL Confirms Electricity Tariffs to Remain Unchanged for Q3 2026

Sri Lankan electricity consumers can expect no change in their power bills for the foreseeable future, after the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) announced on Wednesday that electricity tariffs will not be revised for the third quarter of 2026.

The regulatory body confirmed that the current electricity tariff structure will remain in place throughout the period, offering some relief to households and businesses that had been monitoring the situation closely.

The PUCSL, which oversees the regulation of public utilities including electricity, water, and petroleum, conducts periodic reviews of tariff structures to assess whether adjustments are warranted based on prevailing economic and operational conditions.

The decision to hold tariffs steady will be welcomed by consumers across the country, many of whom continue to navigate the financial pressures stemming from Sri Lanka's broader economic challenges in recent years. Stable electricity costs are seen as a key factor in easing the cost of living and supporting local businesses.

No further details were provided by the Commission regarding the factors that informed the decision, or whether any revisions are anticipated beyond the third quarter of the year.