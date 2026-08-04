Five Dead as Floods and Mudslides Sweep Across Sri Lanka, Schools Forced to Close

Heavy monsoon rains have battered parts of Sri Lanka, triggering dangerous floods and mudslides that have claimed at least five lives and prompted authorities to shut down schools in affected areas as a precautionary measure.

Deadly Toll Across Affected Regions

The devastating weather conditions have left communities across the island reeling, with the loss of five lives underlining the severity of the situation. Floodwaters inundated low-lying areas while mudslides posed grave risks to residents living near hillsides and elevated terrain, particularly in districts prone to such disasters during periods of intense rainfall.

Emergency response teams have been mobilised to assist displaced families and carry out search and rescue operations in the worst-hit zones. Authorities have urged residents in vulnerable areas to remain vigilant and heed evacuation orders where issued.

Schools Shut as Safety Concerns Mount

In response to the deteriorating conditions, officials ordered the closure of a number of schools to protect students and staff from the hazardous environment. Parents were advised to keep children at home until conditions improved and formal announcements regarding the resumption of classes were made.

The decision to close schools reflects growing concern among authorities about the unpredictability of the ongoing rains and the danger posed by rapidly rising water levels and unstable ground in several parts of the country.

Authorities Urge Caution

The Disaster Management Centre has been closely monitoring the situation and coordinating relief efforts nationwide. Citizens have been advised to:

Avoid travelling near rivers, streams, and flood-prone roads

Stay away from slopes and hillside areas susceptible to landslides

Follow all instructions issued by local authorities and disaster management officials

Contact emergency services immediately if lives are at risk

Sri Lanka is no stranger to weather-related disasters during the monsoon season, which annually brings heavy rainfall capable of causing widespread destruction, particularly in rural and mountainous regions of the island.

Authorities have appealed to the public to exercise extreme caution and remain alert to weather updates as conditions continue to evolve across the country.

Further updates are expected as disaster management teams assess the full extent of the damage and continue their efforts to reach affected communities.

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