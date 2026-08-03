Six Feared Missing as Severe Weather Batters Nuwara Eliya, Displacing Thousands

Six individuals have been reported missing in the hill country district of Nuwara Eliya after a spell of heavy rainfall and associated weather-related incidents left more than 2,300 people affected across the region.

Widespread Disruption Across the District

The adverse weather conditions have caused significant disruption to communities throughout Nuwara Eliya, with thousands of residents bearing the brunt of what authorities have described as a serious weather emergency. The incident has prompted an urgent response from disaster management officials and emergency services on the ground.

The fate of the six missing persons remains unknown as search and rescue operations continue in the affected areas. Families of those unaccounted for have been left in a state of distress as teams work against difficult terrain and ongoing weather challenges to locate them.

Thousands of Residents Impacted

The total number of people affected by the heavy rains has climbed to over 2,300, underlining the scale of the crisis gripping one of Sri Lanka's most scenic but climatically vulnerable districts. Nuwara Eliya, situated in the central highlands, is particularly susceptible to landslides, flooding, and other weather-induced hazards during periods of intense rainfall.

Authorities have urged residents in high-risk areas to remain vigilant and to follow safety advisories issued by the Disaster Management Centre. Communities in low-lying and landslide-prone zones have been advised to relocate to safer ground until conditions improve.

Relief Efforts Under Way

Emergency relief operations have been mobilised to assist those displaced and in need of immediate support. Officials have called on relevant government agencies to coordinate resources and ensure that affected families receive timely assistance including shelter, food, and medical aid where necessary.

The situation in Nuwara Eliya is being closely monitored as weather conditions across several parts of the island continue to pose risks to life and property in the coming days.

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