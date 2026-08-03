Senior Buddhist Clergy Urge President to Reconsider Plan to Raise Judges' Retirement Age

Sri Lanka's most senior Buddhist prelates have written formally to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, expressing their concerns over a proposed move to extend the retirement age of judges in the country's higher judiciary.

The chief prelates, representing the island nation's foremost Buddhist orders, addressed the letter directly to the President, signalling the religious establishment's growing unease over what they view as a potentially sensitive constitutional and judicial matter.

Religious Leadership Weighs In

The intervention by the chief prelates is notable given the traditionally influential role Buddhist clergy play in shaping public discourse and policy in Sri Lanka, where Buddhism holds a prominent place in the constitution. Their decision to formally communicate with the head of state underscores the weight they attach to the issue.

While the full contents of the letter have not been publicly disclosed, the correspondence is understood to centre on the proposed extension of the mandatory retirement age for judges serving in the superior courts of Sri Lanka.

Judicial Independence Concerns

Critics of such proposals have long argued that altering the retirement age of sitting judges — particularly when done through executive or legislative action — carries significant implications for the independence of the judiciary. Any perception that the tenure of judges could be manipulated to suit political ends risks undermining public confidence in the courts.

Supporters of the extension, on the other hand, contend that retaining experienced jurists beyond the current retirement threshold could benefit the judicial system at a time when the courts face considerable backlogs and institutional pressures.

Presidential Office Yet to Respond Publicly

As of the time of reporting, the President's office had not issued a public statement in response to the prelates' letter. The matter is expected to attract further debate among legal professionals, civil society groups, and political parties in the days ahead.

The development adds another dimension to ongoing discussions around judicial reforms in Sri Lanka, as the government navigates a complex landscape of constitutional, legal, and public interest considerations.