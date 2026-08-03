University of Peradeniya Halts Classes and Exams Indefinitely Amid Adverse Weather Conditions

The University of Peradeniya has temporarily suspended all academic activities and examinations until further notice, following deteriorating weather conditions that prompted authorities to take precautionary measures to ensure the safety of students and staff.

The suspension, announced by university administration, affects all scheduled classes, lectures, and examinations across the institution, one of Sri Lanka's most prominent and oldest universities, situated in the hill capital of Kandy.

Safety of Students and Staff a Priority

University officials cited adverse weather as the primary reason for the decision, emphasising that the welfare of the student body and academic personnel remains the institution's foremost concern during periods of inclement conditions.

Students and staff have been urged to remain updated through official university channels for announcements regarding the resumption of normal academic operations.

Impact on Academic Calendar

The sudden halt to academic activities is expected to have implications for the university's ongoing academic calendar, particularly for students in the midst of examination periods. University authorities are yet to announce revised schedules for affected examinations and coursework.

The University of Peradeniya, located along the banks of the Mahaweli River, is particularly vulnerable to disruptions during periods of heavy rainfall, given its expansive riverside campus layout.

Further updates from the university are expected as weather conditions develop across the Central Province.

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