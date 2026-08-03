Court of Appeal to Deliver Ruling on Gotabaya Rajapaksa's Writ Petition on September 22

The Court of Appeal has concluded its hearings on a writ petition submitted by former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, with a ruling now scheduled to be delivered on September 22.

The conclusion of hearings marks a significant procedural milestone in the legal matter brought forward by the former head of state, who had filed the petition seeking relief through the appellate court.

Background to the Petition

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who served as Sri Lanka's eighth President before resigning in July 2022 amid widespread public protests, has been navigating a series of legal and political challenges since his departure from office.

The writ petition before the Court of Appeal represents one of the formal legal avenues pursued by the former president in the period following his resignation and subsequent return to the country.

What Happens Next

With hearings now formally concluded, all eyes will turn to the Court of Appeal when it convenes to announce its determination on September 22. The ruling is expected to draw considerable public and legal attention given the high-profile nature of the petitioner.

Legal observers and political analysts in Sri Lanka are closely monitoring the proceedings, as the outcome could carry broader implications depending on the nature of the relief being sought by the former president.

Further details on the specific grounds of the petition and the relief sought are expected to become clearer when the court delivers its ruling next month.

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