Earthslip in Hatton Leaves Several People Missing

Disaster Strikes Polpitiya as Earth Collapse Endangers Lives

An earthslip in the Polpitiya area of Hatton has left several persons unaccounted for, according to reports emerging today (03). The incident has raised serious concerns among local authorities and residents in the hill country region.

Police confirmed that a mound of earth gave way in the area, triggering the dangerous landslide that has put lives at risk. Search and rescue efforts are understood to be underway as authorities work urgently to locate those reported missing.

Vulnerable Hill Country Region

Hatton and its surrounding areas in the Central Province are no strangers to such natural disasters, with the region's steep terrain and heavy rainfall making it particularly susceptible to earthslips and landslides. Local communities living on or near slopes face recurring risks, especially during periods of prolonged wet weather.

Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation as further details emerge. Residents in the vicinity have been urged to exercise caution and remain vigilant for any further ground movement in the area.

This is a developing story. Further updates are expected as rescue operations progress and more information becomes available from police and disaster management officials.

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