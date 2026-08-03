NBRO Issues Landslide Warnings Across Four Sri Lankan Districts Amid Elevated Risk Conditions

The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has issued landslide warnings covering multiple areas across four districts in Sri Lanka, urging residents in affected zones to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.

Districts Under Warning

The warnings have been extended to areas within the following districts:

Public Urged to Exercise Caution

The NBRO, which serves as Sri Lanka's primary authority on landslide risk assessment and early warning, has called on communities living in vulnerable hillside and mountainous areas within these districts to stay alert to changing ground and weather conditions.

Landslide warnings of this nature are typically issued when a combination of factors — including sustained or heavy rainfall, soil saturation levels, and topographical vulnerability — raise the risk of slope failures to dangerous levels.

High-Risk Region

The four districts named in the warning are among the most landslide-prone in the country, situated largely within Sri Lanka's central highlands and Sabaragamuwa provinces. Communities in these areas have historically faced significant threats from landslides, particularly during periods of intense monsoon activity.

Residents in the identified areas are strongly advised to monitor official announcements, avoid unnecessary movement near slopes and hillsides, and be prepared to evacuate if local authorities issue further directives.

The NBRO continues to monitor ground conditions across the island and may update or extend warnings as the situation develops. Authorities have urged the public to remain in close contact with local disaster management officials for the latest guidance.

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