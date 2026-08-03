Eighteen Hurt as SLTB and Private Bus Collide in Kegalle

Eighteen passengers sustained injuries after a Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) bus and a private bus were involved in a collision in Kegalle, authorities confirmed.

Collision Leaves Passengers Hurt

The accident, which occurred in the Kegalle area, resulted in 18 individuals being injured as the two buses came into contact under circumstances that are yet to be fully detailed by investigators.

Emergency services responded to the scene following the incident, with the injured passengers receiving medical attention in the aftermath of the crash.

Road Safety Concerns Persist

The collision has once again drawn attention to ongoing road safety concerns on Sri Lanka's highways and urban routes, where accidents involving public transport vehicles continue to pose a significant risk to commuters.

Authorities are expected to conduct a full investigation into the cause of the collision, including an examination of whether driver negligence, mechanical failure, or road conditions may have been contributing factors.

Members of the public are urged to remain vigilant while using public transportation and to report any instances of reckless driving to the relevant authorities.

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