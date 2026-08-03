Sri Lanka Charts Course to Hit US$5 Billion Digital Export Target by 2030

Sri Lanka is pressing ahead with an ambitious plan to dramatically grow its digital exports, with authorities reviewing a structured roadmap aimed at reaching a landmark target of US$5 billion by the year 2030.

A Strategic Push for the Digital Economy

Officials and key stakeholders have convened to assess progress and refine the strategy underpinning the country's digital export growth agenda. The review signals a renewed commitment from Sri Lanka to position itself as a competitive player in the global digital services marketplace, capitalising on its growing pool of technology talent and expanding IT infrastructure.

The roadmap under review outlines a series of targeted measures designed to accelerate revenue generation from digital services, software development, business process outsourcing, and related technology-driven sectors that collectively form the backbone of Sri Lanka's digital economy.

Why This Target Matters

Achieving the US$5 billion milestone would represent a transformative leap for Sri Lanka's export earnings, providing a much-needed boost to the country's foreign exchange reserves — a critical priority as the island nation continues its broader economic recovery. The digital sector has increasingly been viewed as one of the most viable pathways to sustainable growth, given its relatively low dependence on physical infrastructure and natural resources.

Expansion of the IT and business process management (BPM) industry

Development of digital infrastructure across the country

Upskilling and talent development initiatives targeting youth

Attracting foreign investment into the technology sector

Strengthening public-private partnerships to drive innovation

Building Momentum Toward 2030

Sri Lanka's technology industry has shown consistent resilience even during the country's recent economic challenges, with digital exports maintaining an upward trajectory. Policymakers are now focused on accelerating that momentum through coordinated government support, regulatory improvements, and international market outreach.

Positioning Sri Lanka as a premier destination for digital services in the Asia-Pacific region remains central to the country's long-term economic vision.

With the 2030 deadline drawing closer, the effectiveness of this roadmap review will be closely watched by industry leaders, investors, and economic analysts alike. The coming years will be decisive in determining whether Sri Lanka can translate its digital ambitions into measurable, economy-wide gains.