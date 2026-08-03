Mahaweli Floodwaters Sweep Away Repair Machinery at Black Bridge Rail Site

Heavy rainfall across the Kandy District has caused the Mahaweli River to swell dramatically, with surging floodwaters sweeping away construction machinery that had been deployed at the Black Bridge repair site on the Kandy–Peradeniya railway line.

Machinery Lost to Rising Waters

The equipment had been brought to the site specifically to carry out repair work on the Black Bridge, which had previously sustained damage. However, the rapid rise in river levels left workers with little time to secure or relocate the machinery before the floodwaters engulfed the area.

The loss of the deployed equipment is expected to pose a significant setback to the ongoing repair efforts, raising fresh concerns about the timeline for restoring full functionality to the important Kandy–Peradeniya railway corridor.

A Critical Rail Link Under Threat

The Black Bridge serves as a vital link along one of Sri Lanka's most frequently used railway routes, connecting Kandy to Peradeniya. Any prolonged disruption to repair work at this location could have wider implications for passenger and freight services operating along the line.

Authorities have yet to issue a formal statement regarding the extent of the damage caused by the floodwaters or provide a revised schedule for the completion of repairs. It remains unclear how much of the swept-away machinery can be recovered.

Seasonal Rainfall Adds to Infrastructure Woes

The incident underscores the vulnerability of ongoing infrastructure projects during Sri Lanka's seasonal rainfall periods, particularly in the hill country where river levels can rise with little warning. The Mahaweli River, the country's longest, is known to respond swiftly and powerfully to heavy precipitation in the central highlands.

Residents and commuters in the Kandy region have been urged to remain vigilant as wet weather conditions are expected to persist in the coming days.

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