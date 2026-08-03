Bribery Commission Files High Court Indictments Against Yoshitha Rajapaksa and Admiral Karannagoda

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has taken significant legal action, filing formal indictments before the Colombo High Court against former President Mahinda Rajapaksa's son Yoshitha Rajapaksa and retired Navy Commander Admiral Wasantha Karannagoda.

Charges Laid Before Colombo High Court

The anti-corruption body formally lodged the indictments in what marks a notable development in Sri Lanka's ongoing efforts to prosecute high-profile corruption cases. Both Yoshitha Rajapaksa, a former naval officer and son of the ex-president, and Admiral Karannagoda, who previously served as the Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy, now face proceedings before the Colombo High Court.

CIABOC, which functions as the country's primary institution mandated to investigate and prosecute bribery and corruption offences, initiated the legal process after conducting its investigations into the alleged misconduct of the accused.

High-Profile Accused

Yoshitha Rajapaksa, who served as a Lieutenant Commander in the Sri Lanka Navy before transitioning to a career in media, is a prominent figure given his family's significant political legacy in the country. Admiral Karannagoda, widely recognised for his role during the final stages of Sri Lanka's civil war, is among the most senior former military officials to face such formal criminal indictments in recent years.

The filing of indictments signals that CIABOC believes it has gathered sufficient evidence to pursue the cases through the formal court process, placing both accused individuals under the jurisdiction of the High Court for trial proceedings.

Significance for Anti-Corruption Efforts

Legal observers and civil society groups are likely to watch these proceedings closely, as cases involving prominent political and military figures are seen as a key test of Sri Lanka's commitment to accountability and the rule of law. The indictments reflect the commission's continued pursuit of corruption allegations regardless of the political or social standing of those implicated.

Further details regarding the specific charges and the scheduled court dates are expected to emerge as the case progresses through the Colombo High Court system.

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