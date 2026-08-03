Two Norwood Secretariat Officials Remanded After Aswesuma Welfare Fraud Uncovered

Two female officers serving at the Norwood Divisional Secretariat have been taken into custody and subsequently remanded after being implicated in a fraud involving the Aswesuma social welfare payment scheme, authorities confirmed.

Arrests Made by Special Crimes Unit

The Hatton Division Special Crimes Investigation Unit carried out the arrests following investigations into the alleged misappropriation of funds linked to the government's flagship welfare programme. The two suspects, both employees of the Norwood Divisional Secretariat, were produced before the courts and remanded in custody pending further proceedings.

Aswesuma Scheme Under Scrutiny

The Aswesuma programme, introduced by the Sri Lankan government as a targeted social protection initiative, was designed to provide financial assistance to vulnerable and low-income households across the country. Allegations of fraudulent manipulation of the scheme's beneficiary lists and payment processes have surfaced in several parts of the island in recent months, raising serious concerns about the integrity of its implementation at the divisional level.

The arrest of officials within the Norwood Divisional Secretariat signals that investigative authorities are intensifying their crackdown on those who may have exploited the programme for personal gain, depriving legitimate beneficiaries of much-needed relief.

Investigations Continuing

The Special Crimes Investigation Unit has indicated that the inquiry into the matter remains ongoing, and further developments are expected as authorities work to establish the full extent of the alleged fraud. It is not yet clear how many individuals may have been affected or the total value of funds involved in the scheme.

The case has drawn attention to the need for stronger oversight mechanisms within divisional secretariat offices responsible for administering welfare payments at the grassroots level.

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