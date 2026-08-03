Mahaweli River Hits Minor Flood Level at Peradeniya Amid Widespread River Alerts

The Irrigation Department has reported that the Mahaweli River at Peradeniya has reached the Minor Flood Level, raising concerns as water levels continue to rise across several key river systems in the country.

Peradeniya Under Watch

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation at Peradeniya, where the Mahaweli River — Sri Lanka's longest and most significant waterway — has breached the minor flood threshold. Residents and communities living along the riverbanks in the area have been urged to remain vigilant as conditions develop.

Multiple Rivers on Alert

The Irrigation Department has placed several rivers across the island on alert, signalling that the threat of flooding is not confined to the Peradeniya stretch alone. Officials are tracking water levels in real time as rainfall continues to affect multiple regions.

The Mahaweli River at Peradeniya has officially reached the Minor Flood Level.

Several other river systems across Sri Lanka remain under active monitoring.

The Irrigation Department is coordinating with relevant authorities to assess the situation.

Public Urged to Take Precautions

With water levels continuing to rise, the Irrigation Department has advised the public, particularly those in low-lying areas near riverbanks, to take necessary precautions and stay informed through official updates. Authorities have not yet issued a Major Flood Level warning but have stressed that the situation remains fluid.

Sri Lanka's rainy seasons have historically triggered significant flooding across the central and lowland regions, with the Mahaweli basin often bearing the brunt of heavy upstream rainfall. Disaster management officials are expected to issue further guidance as the situation progresses.

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