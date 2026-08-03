Fact Check: Claims That Sri Lankan Embassy in Riyadh Banned Buddhist Sunday School Are False

Viral Claim Debunked

A rumour circulating on social media alleging that the Sri Lankan Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, had banned its Buddhist Sunday School has been found to be false, according to a fact-checking investigation.

What Was Being Claimed?

The claim, which spread rapidly across various online platforms, suggested that the Sri Lankan Embassy in the Saudi capital had taken steps to shut down or prohibit the operation of its Buddhist Sunday School — a facility that serves the island nation's Buddhist expatriate community living and working in the kingdom.

The story alarmed many Sri Lankans both at home and abroad, particularly those concerned about the welfare of the country's diaspora community and the preservation of religious and cultural practices among Sri Lankan workers overseas.

The Facts

However, a thorough fact-checking inquiry has confirmed that no such ban was ever imposed. The claim has been identified as misinformation with no credible basis in fact. The Buddhist Sunday School at the Sri Lankan Embassy in Riyadh continues to operate, and no official directive prohibiting its activities has been issued.

A Reminder About Misinformation

This incident serves as a timely reminder for Sri Lankans to exercise caution before sharing unverified information on social media, particularly claims that touch on sensitive topics such as religion and the rights of overseas workers. False narratives of this nature can cause unnecessary alarm within communities and damage the reputation of institutions.

Members of the public are encouraged to verify news through credible sources before sharing content online, especially when it concerns the Sri Lankan diplomatic missions abroad and the communities they serve.