Rights Group Calls on US and Europe to Press Sri Lanka's NPP Government Over Prisoner Deaths and Abuse

A local prisoner rights organisation has appealed to Western governments to intervene and pressure Sri Lanka's ruling National People's Power (NPP) administration to address long-standing concerns over the deaths of inmates in custody and the continued mistreatment of prisoners across the island's detention facilities.

Call for Independent Oversight

The Committee for Protecting Rights of Prisoners (CPRP) has formally sought the assistance of the United States and European governments, urging them to use their diplomatic influence to compel the NPP government to establish an independent mechanism to investigate prisoner deaths and tackle ongoing abuses within the country's prison system.

The group's appeal to foreign powers signals mounting frustration over what it describes as a lack of meaningful action by the current administration to hold authorities accountable for deaths that have occurred behind bars.

Compensation Still Unpaid

Among the key grievances raised by the CPRP is the failure of authorities to disburse compensation that had reportedly been agreed upon or ordered in connection with prisoner deaths. The organisation noted that affected families continue to wait for payments that have not been made, compounding the suffering of those who have already lost loved ones in state custody.

Pressure on the NPP Administration

The NPP government, which swept to power promising sweeping reforms and greater accountability, now faces scrutiny over its handling of the prison system. Rights advocates argue that the administration has yet to demonstrate a credible commitment to reforming conditions in Sri Lanka's chronically overcrowded jails.

The CPRP's decision to seek external pressure from Western governments reflects a broader concern among civil society groups that domestic avenues for redress remain insufficient. By engaging the United States and European nations — both of which regularly monitor human rights conditions in Sri Lanka — the organisation hopes to elevate the issue onto the international stage.

Wider Human Rights Concerns

Sri Lanka's prison system has long been criticised by local and international human rights observers for severe overcrowding, inadequate medical care, and allegations of physical abuse by prison officials. Deaths in custody have periodically drawn public outrage, yet critics argue that accountability for such incidents remains elusive.

The CPRP's latest move underscores the urgent need for the government to move beyond rhetoric and implement transparent, independent mechanisms to safeguard the rights and lives of those held in state detention facilities across Sri Lanka.

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