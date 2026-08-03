Fact Check: Viral Claims About Kanjipani Imran's Escape Get the President and Timeline Completely Wrong

Misleading Claims Circulating Online About Notorious Escape

A fact-checking investigation has revealed that viral social media posts circulating in Sri Lanka about the dramatic escape of notorious underworld figure Kanjipani Imran contain significant factual errors — most notably identifying the wrong president and providing an inaccurate timeline of events surrounding the incident.

What the Viral Posts Claimed

Several posts spreading rapidly across social media platforms attributed responsibility for the circumstances of Kanjipani Imran's escape to a particular sitting president and placed the events within a specific period that, according to investigators, does not align with verified records. These posts were shared widely among Sri Lankan social media users, many of whom accepted the claims at face value.

What the Facts Actually Show

Fact-checkers who examined official records, court documents, and verified reports found that the claims misidentified the head of state in office at the relevant time. The actual timeline of Imran's escape, when cross-referenced with documented evidence, falls under a different administration than the one being blamed in the viral content.

The president named in the viral posts was not in office during the period in which the escape occurred.

The timeline presented in the circulating claims does not match verified official records.

No credible documentary evidence was found to support the specific allegations being made in the posts.

Why This Matters

Kanjipani Imran, one of Sri Lanka's most widely discussed underworld figures, has long been a subject of public and political controversy. His escape from custody drew significant national attention and has continued to fuel debate about law enforcement accountability and political interference in the criminal justice system.

Misinformation that incorrectly assigns blame to specific political figures — particularly when it distorts the factual record — risks inflaming public sentiment and undermining informed democratic discourse.

A Reminder for Social Media Users

This case serves as a timely reminder for Sri Lankan audiences to exercise caution before sharing politically sensitive content online. Fact-checkers urge the public to verify claims through credible and established sources before accepting or amplifying information, especially when it involves serious allegations against named individuals or institutions.

As misinformation continues to spread rapidly through platforms popular in Sri Lanka, media literacy remains a critical tool in ensuring that public understanding of major criminal and political events is grounded in verified fact rather than fabrication.

Related Video