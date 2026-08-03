Meteorology Department Issues Amber Warning for Heavy Rainfall Across Several Districts

Sri Lanka's Department of Meteorology has issued an Amber-level weather advisory, cautioning residents about heavy rainfall expected to affect several parts of the island, including the Sabaragamuwa Province and Kandy District.

Areas Under Alert

The advisory specifically covers the Sabaragamuwa Province, which includes the districts of Ratnapura and Kegalle, as well as the Kandy District in the Central Province. Residents in these regions have been urged to remain vigilant as conditions are expected to deteriorate.

What an Amber Advisory Means

An Amber-level advisory from the Department of Meteorology signals a moderate to significant weather threat, indicating that heavy rainfall is likely and that those in affected areas should take precautionary measures. This level of warning typically advises the public to stay informed and be prepared for possible disruptions.

Precautions for Residents

Stay updated with the latest weather bulletins issued by the Department of Meteorology.

Avoid unnecessary travel, particularly in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Secure loose items around homes and properties that could be displaced by strong winds or heavy rain.

Contact the Disaster Management Centre in the event of an emergency.

Authorities have advised the general public, particularly those living in mountainous and river basin areas, to exercise caution as heavy rain can trigger flash floods and landslides in vulnerable zones across Sabaragamuwa and Kandy.

The Department of Meteorology has encouraged residents to monitor official updates closely as weather patterns continue to develop.

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