Mahaweli Authority Opens Spillway and Sluice Gates at Kotmale Reservoir Amid Inclement Weather

The Mahaweli Authority of Sri Lanka has announced that the spillway and sluice gates of the Kotmale Gamini Dissanayake Reservoir are being opened in response to prevailing inclement weather conditions.

The decision to open the gates comes as a precautionary measure to manage rising water levels at the reservoir, which is a key component of Sri Lanka's Mahaweli Development Programme and plays a critical role in the country's hydroelectric power generation and irrigation network.

Public Advised to Exercise Caution

Authorities are urging residents living in low-lying areas and communities situated downstream of the Kotmale Reservoir to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions. The release of water through the spillway and sluice gates is expected to increase water flow in downstream rivers and waterways.

The Mahaweli Authority has called on the public to stay alert to official announcements and avoid venturing near riverbanks and flood-prone areas until conditions stabilise.

Part of a Broader Weather Pattern

The opening of the reservoir gates reflects the broader impact of adverse weather sweeping across parts of Sri Lanka. Reservoir management authorities have stressed that such measures are necessary to ensure the structural safety of the dam and to prevent uncontrolled flooding in surrounding regions.

Residents in affected areas are encouraged to follow guidance issued by local authorities and disaster management officials during this period.

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