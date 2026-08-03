Sri Lanka Army Launches Rescue Operations for Flood-Stranded Residents in Kotagala and Ginigathhena

Sri Lanka Army personnel swung into action to rescue residents left stranded by rising floodwaters in Kotagala and the Blackwater area of Ginigathhena last afternoon, as inundation in the region left communities cut off and in urgent need of assistance.

Swift Military Response

Troops were deployed to the affected areas as floodwaters engulfed parts of Kotagala and Blackwater, a locality within the Ginigathhena division, trapping residents in their homes and surrounding areas. The Army moved swiftly to ensure the safety of those unable to evacuate on their own.

The rescue operation formed part of the military's broader humanitarian role during periods of natural disaster, with personnel working to move stranded individuals to safer ground amid the deteriorating conditions caused by the flooding.

Flooding Continues to Affect Communities

Ginigathhena and its surrounding areas, nestled within the Central Province, are no strangers to flood-related disruptions, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall. The latest incident has once again highlighted the vulnerability of communities in these low-lying and plantation-adjacent zones.

Authorities have urged residents in flood-prone areas to remain vigilant and to follow instructions issued by local officials and disaster management personnel during such emergencies.

Further details regarding the number of individuals rescued and the full extent of the flooding are expected to be released by relevant authorities as the situation develops.