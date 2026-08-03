Facebook Dominates Sri Lanka's Social Media Landscape, But TikTok Surges to Close the Gap

Facebook continues to reign supreme as Sri Lanka's most popular social media platform, commanding an 81% share among local internet users, according to the newly released Digital Outlook Sri Lanka 2026 report. However, the rapid rise of TikTok is signalling a notable shift in the country's digital habits.

YouTube Holds Firm in Second Place

While Facebook maintains its top position, YouTube remains a firm favourite among Sri Lankan users, recording a 72% usage share. The video-sharing giant continues to attract a broad audience across age groups, cementing its place as a key platform for both entertainment and information consumption in the country.

TikTok's Rapid Climb

Perhaps the most striking development highlighted in the report is TikTok's accelerating growth. The short-form video platform has surged to a 48% usage share, representing a rise of six percentage points compared to the previous year. This upward trajectory suggests that TikTok is fast becoming a mainstream platform for Sri Lankan users, particularly among younger demographics.

A Shifting Digital Landscape

The findings paint a picture of a social media environment in transition. While established platforms such as Facebook and YouTube retain commanding positions, the rapid momentum behind TikTok raises questions about how the competitive landscape may look in the years ahead.

Facebook: 81% usage share

YouTube: 72% usage share

TikTok: 48% usage share, up 6 percentage points year-on-year

For businesses, marketers, and content creators operating in Sri Lanka, these figures carry significant implications. The growing influence of TikTok suggests that short-form video content is no longer a niche trend but an increasingly essential component of any digital strategy targeting local audiences.

As internet penetration continues to deepen across the island, the Digital Outlook Sri Lanka 2026 report serves as a timely reminder that Sri Lanka's social media story is still very much being written.