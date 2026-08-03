Colombo–Kandy Highway Shut Between Kadugannawa and Ganethenna as Adverse Weather Strikes

Sri Lanka Police have announced the closure of a key stretch of the Colombo–Kandy main road following adverse weather conditions that have rendered the route impassable, authorities confirmed.

The affected section runs between Kadugannawa and Ganethenna, two points along one of the country's most heavily travelled arterial roads connecting the commercial capital to the hill country. The closure was put in place as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of motorists amid the dangerous conditions.

Major Route Disrupted

The Colombo–Kandy road is a critical artery for both commuters and freight transport, and any disruption along this corridor typically causes significant congestion and delays across several districts. Travellers heading to or from the central highlands are advised to seek alternative routes until further notice.

Police are urging all road users to stay alert and follow instructions issued by traffic officers deployed in the area. Motorists already on the road near the affected stretch are advised to exercise extreme caution and avoid proceeding further until the road is officially reopened.

Public Advised to Stay Updated

Avoid travelling on the Colombo–Kandy road between Kadugannawa and Ganethenna until further notice.

Monitor official police announcements for updates on the reopening of the route.

Consider using alternative roads where possible to minimise delays.

Authorities have not yet confirmed an estimated time for the road to reopen, as conditions on the ground continue to be assessed. The public is urged to remain patient and cooperate with police personnel managing the situation.

Related Video