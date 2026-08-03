Authorities Launch Investigation Into Suspicious Visas Granted to 60 Chinese Nationals

Sri Lankan authorities have launched a formal investigation into the suspicious issuance of visas to 60 Chinese nationals, raising serious concerns over potential irregularities within the country's immigration system.

Investigation Underway

Officials have confirmed that a probe has been initiated following the discovery of questionable circumstances surrounding the granting of visas to the group of Chinese citizens. The investigation is focused on determining whether proper procedures were followed and whether any individuals within the immigration system may have acted improperly or outside the bounds of established regulations.

The move signals growing scrutiny of Sri Lanka's visa issuance process at a time when the government has been under increasing pressure to tighten border controls and ensure the integrity of its immigration framework.

Concerns Over Immigration Integrity

The suspicious nature of the visa approvals has prompted questions about possible lapses in oversight, with authorities examining whether the standard vetting procedures were bypassed or manipulated in this instance. It remains unclear at this stage how the irregularities were initially detected or which specific immigration authority is leading the inquiry.

Sri Lanka has in recent years seen heightened attention paid to the activities of foreign nationals entering the country, particularly amid broader concerns about organised crime, human trafficking, and illegal labour arrangements.

Next Steps

Investigators are expected to examine documentation, interview relevant officials, and trace the circumstances under which the 60 visas were processed. Any individuals found to have facilitated the suspicious approvals could face disciplinary action or criminal charges, depending on the findings of the probe.

Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses, with authorities urged to act transparently and ensure accountability within the immigration system.