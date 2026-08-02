Thirteen Killed as Tourist Aircraft Crashes Over Peru's Iconic Nazca Lines

A tragic aviation accident has claimed the lives of thirteen people after a tourist aircraft went down over the world-famous Nazca Lines in southern Peru, authorities have confirmed.

Fatal Crash at a Celebrated Heritage Site

The disaster struck one of South America's most visited archaeological attractions, where tourists routinely take to the skies aboard small aircraft to view the ancient geoglyphs etched into the Peruvian desert floor. The Nazca Lines, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, draw visitors from across the globe, including many travellers from Sri Lanka and the broader Asian region.

All thirteen people on board perished in the crash, making it one of the deadliest aviation incidents recorded at the renowned site in recent memory.

Investigations Underway

Peruvian authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident. Emergency and rescue teams were dispatched to the crash site to retrieve the victims and secure the area.

The exact nationalities of those aboard have not yet been fully confirmed, and officials are working to notify the families of the deceased.

A Site of Global Significance

The Nazca Lines consist of hundreds of large geometric shapes, animals, and plants etched into the arid plains of the Nazca Desert, believed to have been created by the ancient Nazca culture between 500 BCE and 500 CE. Light aircraft and small charter flights are the primary means by which tourists observe the vast formations from above.

The Nazca Lines were designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1994.

Small tourist flights over the lines have previously been involved in accidents due to the challenging desert flying conditions.

The site attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors annually.

Safety concerns surrounding tourist flights over the Nazca Lines have been raised by aviation authorities on previous occasions, and this latest tragedy is expected to prompt renewed scrutiny of flight operations in the area.

Thirteen lives were lost in what stands as a devastating reminder of the risks associated with low-altitude tourist aviation over remote and demanding terrain.

Further details are expected to be released as the investigation progresses.

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