NPP Government's Constitutional Gamble: Can a Parliamentary Supermajority Resolve a Judicial Crisis?

The National People's Power government finds itself at the centre of a deepening judicial controversy — one that, according to political analysts, it has largely brought upon itself. Rather than seeking a measured resolution, the administration appears set on deploying its commanding two-thirds parliamentary majority to push through a constitutional amendment that would extend the retirement age of sitting and incoming judges by two years.

A Storm of the Government's Own Making

Political commentator Rajan Philips has characterised the unfolding situation as a judicial fiasco that the NPP administration has walked directly into. The government's response — reaching for a constitutional bulldozer rather than a more nuanced legal remedy — has drawn significant scrutiny from legal and political circles alike.

The proposed constitutional amendment, if passed, would alter retirement age provisions for members of the judiciary. Critics argue that using a legislative supermajority to reshape judicial tenure in the midst of an active controversy raises serious questions about the independence of the courts and the separation of powers.

What Is at Stake

The implications of this move extend well beyond the immediate dispute. Sri Lanka's judiciary has historically occupied a sensitive space within the country's political landscape, and any attempt to alter its structure through parliamentary force — even a constitutionally permitted one — risks setting a troubling precedent.

The government holds a two-thirds majority in parliament, giving it the arithmetic to amend the constitution unilaterally.

The proposed amendment would extend retirement ages for both sitting and future judges by two years.

Opposition voices and legal analysts have raised concerns about the timing and motivation behind the move.

Questions of Judicial Independence

The manner in which a government resolves a judicial crisis matters just as much as the resolution itself — particularly when the crisis touches on the independence of the bench.

Legal experts warn that amending the constitution to address what is fundamentally a dispute rooted in governance and appointments could undermine public confidence in the impartiality of Sri Lanka's courts. The perception that judicial tenure can be adjusted to suit the political needs of the moment is one that democratic institutions can ill afford.

The Path Forward

While the NPP government retains the constitutional authority to proceed with the amendment, observers across the political spectrum are urging the administration to consider a more judicious path — one that addresses the root causes of the controversy without placing the independence of the judiciary in question.

As the debate intensifies within parliament and beyond, the episode serves as a reminder that in matters touching the judiciary, legal authority and political wisdom do not always point in the same direction. How the government ultimately navigates this storm may well define a significant chapter of its early tenure in office.

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