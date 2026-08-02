Bank of Ceylon Crowned Sri Lanka's Most Valuable Brand for 2026 with Rs. 65.5 Billion Valuation

The Bank of Ceylon (BOC) has once again claimed the top spot as Sri Lanka's Most Valuable Brand for 2026, as recognised by Brand Finance Lanka, cementing its enduring dominance in the country's banking and financial services sector.

Strong Brand Value Growth

BOC's brand valuation climbed to Rs. 65.5 billion, reflecting a notable 14.1 percent year-on-year increase. The impressive growth underscores the state-owned bank's continued resilience and relevance in an increasingly competitive financial landscape.

A Legacy of Market Leadership

The recognition is not a new achievement for BOC, as the institution has consistently held this prestigious title over successive years. Its ability to retain and grow its brand value speaks to the trust Sri Lankan consumers and businesses continue to place in the country's largest commercial bank.

What the Recognition Means

Brand Finance Lanka's annual ranking evaluates Sri Lankan brands across multiple sectors, assessing factors such as financial performance, brand strength, and market influence. BOC's position at the summit of this ranking highlights several key strengths:

Sustained financial performance and stability

Widespread public trust built over decades of service

A strong nationwide presence reaching both urban and rural communities

Consistent delivery of banking services across retail and corporate segments

BOC's brand value increased to Rs. 65.5 billion, recording a 14.1% year-on-year growth, reaffirming its status as the nation's foremost banking institution.

Significance for Sri Lanka's Banking Sector

The milestone is particularly significant given the economic challenges Sri Lanka has navigated in recent years. BOC's ability to not only maintain but actively grow its brand value during this period reflects both strong institutional management and the enduring confidence of its customer base.

As Sri Lanka continues its economic recovery, BOC's performance in the Brand Finance Lanka rankings serves as a positive indicator of stability within the country's financial sector, and a source of confidence for depositors, investors, and businesses alike.

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