Sri Lanka Police Net Over 239,000 Drug Suspects in Sweeping Nine-Month Crackdown

Sri Lanka Police have arrested more than 239,000 suspects over the past nine months as part of a large-scale, intensified nationwide operation targeting drug trafficking networks across the island, authorities announced on Friday.

Massive Sweep Across the Country

The crackdown, which has yielded a staggering 239,384 arrests, represents one of the most extensive anti-narcotics drives in recent Sri Lankan policing history. The operation has been conducted simultaneously across multiple regions, reflecting a coordinated effort by law enforcement to dismantle deeply entrenched narcotics supply chains.

Beyond the arrests themselves, police have also launched parallel investigations into illicit assets suspected to be connected to the drug trade. This financial dimension of the crackdown signals a broader strategy to strike at the economic foundations of drug networks, rather than targeting only individual suspects on the street level.

Targeting the Root of the Problem

Authorities indicated that the investigations into illegally acquired assets are intended to cut off the financial lifelines that allow drug organisations to sustain and expand their operations. By pursuing both criminal prosecutions and asset-related inquiries, police appear determined to deliver a more comprehensive blow to narcotics networks.

The Police Media Spokesperson confirmed the figures and outlined the scope of the ongoing operation, emphasising that the drive remains active and that further enforcement action is anticipated in the months ahead.

A Growing National Priority

Drug abuse has long been identified as a critical social and public health concern in Sri Lanka, with narcotics linked to rising crime rates, family breakdowns, and economic hardship in communities across the country. The scale of this nine-month operation underscores the government's stated commitment to confronting the issue with renewed urgency.

Civil society groups and community leaders have previously called on authorities to adopt a dual approach — combining strict law enforcement with rehabilitation programmes for those dependent on narcotics — in order to address both the supply and demand sides of the crisis.

As the crackdown continues, police have urged members of the public to report suspicious activity related to drug trafficking, reinforcing that community cooperation remains a vital component of the national anti-drug effort.