French National Bar Council Backs Sri Lanka's Bar Association Over Judicial Retirement Age Controversy

International Legal Support for BASL's Position

The French National Bar Council, known formally as the Conseil National des Barreaux (CNB), has passed a formal resolution expressing its solidarity with the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) amid growing concerns over the Sri Lankan Government's proposal to raise the mandatory retirement age of judges.

A Resolution of Solidarity

The CNB adopted the resolution at one of its official sittings, signalling that the concerns raised by the BASL over the proposed judicial reform have now attracted attention and support at an international level. The move underscores the significance of the debate surrounding judicial independence in Sri Lanka and its implications for the rule of law.

Why the Retirement Age Proposal is Contested

The BASL has been vocal in its opposition to the Government's plan to increase the retirement age of judges, arguing that such a change could have serious consequences for the independence of the judiciary. Critics of the proposal fear that extending judicial tenure through legislative means could be used as a tool to influence the composition of the bench in ways that benefit those in power.

The backing of a prestigious international legal body such as the French National Bar Council lends considerable weight to the BASL's stance and highlights that the issue is being watched closely by the global legal community.

Broader Implications for Judicial Independence

Judicial independence remains a cornerstone of democratic governance, and any perceived attempt to manipulate the tenure of judges draws scrutiny both domestically and internationally. The BASL's position reflects broader anxieties within Sri Lanka's legal fraternity about safeguarding the separation of powers.

The French National Bar Council is one of Europe's most respected legal institutions, representing thousands of legal professionals across France. Its decision to formally adopt a resolution on a matter concerning Sri Lanka's judiciary is a rare and notable expression of cross-border professional solidarity.

The development is expected to add further pressure on the Sri Lankan Government to reconsider or clarify its intentions regarding the proposed changes, as the matter continues to generate debate among legal professionals, civil society groups, and policymakers across the island.

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