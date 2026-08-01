Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet Air Set to Launch Direct Flights Between Ho Chi Minh City and Colombo

Sri Lanka is set to welcome a significant boost to its aviation connectivity as two of Vietnam's leading carriers, Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet Air, prepare to launch direct flights linking Ho Chi Minh City with Colombo.

A New Air Bridge Between Southeast Asia and Sri Lanka

The planned routes will establish a direct air corridor between Vietnam's bustling commercial capital and Sri Lanka's capital city, eliminating the need for travellers between the two countries to transit through third-party hubs. This development is expected to strengthen people-to-people ties, support tourism growth, and open fresh avenues for trade and business between the two nations.

Two Major Carriers Leading the Charge

Vietnam Airlines, the country's national flag carrier, and Vietjet Air, one of Southeast Asia's fastest-growing budget airlines, will together spearhead the new connectivity. The involvement of both a full-service carrier and a low-cost airline is particularly significant, as it caters to a broad spectrum of travellers — from business class passengers to budget-conscious tourists.

What This Means for Sri Lanka

For Sri Lanka, which has been actively working to revive and expand its tourism sector following years of economic turbulence, the addition of direct flights from Vietnam represents a meaningful step forward. Key anticipated benefits include:

A rise in Vietnamese tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka

Greater ease of travel for Sri Lankan professionals and tourists visiting Vietnam

Increased bilateral trade facilitated by improved air cargo links

Enhanced diplomatic and cultural exchanges between the two countries

Growing Demand for Regional Connectivity

Vietnam has emerged as one of Southeast Asia's most dynamic economies, and its middle class — with rapidly growing disposable incomes and an appetite for international travel — represents a lucrative source market for Sri Lanka's tourism industry. Direct connectivity removes a key friction point that has historically limited travel volumes between the two destinations.

The launch of these routes signals growing confidence among Asian carriers in Sri Lanka's potential as a regional travel and business hub.

Further details regarding launch dates, flight frequencies, and ticket availability are expected to be announced by the respective airlines in the coming weeks. Travellers and industry stakeholders in Sri Lanka will be watching closely as these developments unfold.

Related Video