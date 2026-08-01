UGC Releases Z-Score Cut-Off Marks for 2025 A/L University Admissions

University Grants Commission Publishes Eligibility Thresholds

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has officially released the Z-score cut-off marks that will determine eligibility for university admissions based on the 2025 Advanced Level examination results, marking a critical milestone for thousands of students across Sri Lanka awaiting confirmation of their higher education prospects.

What Are Z-Scores and Why Do They Matter?

Z-scores are standardised statistical values used by the UGC to fairly compare the performance of students who sat different subject streams in the Advanced Level examinations. Because raw marks can vary in difficulty across streams and districts, the Z-score system allows university selectors to evaluate all candidates on a common, equitable scale.

The cut-off marks published by the UGC represent the minimum Z-score a student must have achieved in order to be considered for admission into a university degree programme. Students who fall below the published threshold for their chosen stream will not qualify for state university placement in the current intake cycle.

Next Steps for Applicants

Students are advised to carefully review the released cut-off figures against their individual Z-scores, which were issued alongside the 2025 A/L results. Those who meet or exceed the relevant cut-off marks will proceed to the course selection and university placement process administered by the UGC.

Check your Z-score against the published stream-specific cut-off marks.

Ensure your university application details are accurate and up to date.

Monitor official UGC communications for placement announcements and deadlines.

Contact the UGC or your school directly if you require clarification on your eligibility status.

A High-Stakes Moment for Sri Lankan Students

For the tens of thousands of young Sri Lankans who sat the 2025 Advanced Level examinations, the publication of these cut-off marks is one of the most anticipated and consequential announcements of the academic calendar. Admission to a state university remains highly competitive, with the number of eligible candidates consistently exceeding the available places across faculties island-wide.

The Z-score system is designed to ensure that university admissions are conducted transparently and equitably, giving every qualifying student a fair opportunity regardless of the subject stream they pursued.

Parents, students, and educators are encouraged to access the official UGC channels for the full breakdown of cut-off marks by stream and district, and to seek guidance from qualified counsellors when making course preference decisions.

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